Volunteers help forest heal after storms

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- In December 2021, a derecho tore across parts of Iowa and Wisconsin, damaging homes and causing extensive damage.
Two years later, volunteers joined together in Eagle River to plant newer - stronger roots.
"It was a mess of trees lying down every which way," recalled Norman Nass of Eagle River, who witnessed the destruction firsthand.
But this weekend, lead by the organization Trees for Tomorrow, volunteers are looking to restore what the forest used to look like, tree by tree.
"We're just simply returning nature back to what it was before," explained Carl Wussow, another volunteer.
More than 30 people so far have pledged to help plant more than 3,000 trees.
"When we look at the trees we're planting here, we're looking out 15 to 100 years and thinking about, 'what are the species that are going to survive here, knowing what the climate might look like then?'" explained Chequamegon-Nicolet warden Chad Kirschbaum.
Those 30 people include Nass and Wussow, who have been giving their time to the forest to decades.
"It's easy to take, it's easy to rely on others. This way, you're not taking - you're giving," explained Wussow. "You're giving back. Not only to nature, but to society."
And you can lend a hand, too - they're still looking for a few last-minute volunteers to help over the weekend.
Officials are also planning to host another tree planting weekend next summer.