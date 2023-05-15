Volunteers needed for tree-planting event in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- You can help Eagle River get a little greener this week by planting trees, according to a report by WXPR Radio.
The U.S. Forest Service and "Trees for Tomorrow" are looking for volunteers to plant more than 3,000 trees Friday.
The effort is for parts of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest ravaged by a severe storm two years ago.
They ask anyone who plans to volunteer do so ahead of time. You can contact USDA FS District Ranger Chad Kirschbaum at 715-525-2076 to register to volunteer.