Vote on peregrine falcon chick names after first two WPS falcon eggs hatch overnight

(WAOW) — The first two peregrine falcon eggs at Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) locations hatched overnight Monday into Tuesday at the Oak Creek location and you can vote on the falcon chicks' names.
The options for names of the falcon chicks are each of Wisconsin's college mascots like Bucky, Phlash, Blu, Stevie (Pointer), etc.
The names with the most votes will be given to the falcon chicks that hatch at WPS and We Energies power plants this spring.
The first two chicks hatched overnight at We Energies’ Oak Creek Power Plant. A total of 13 more chicks are expected in the coming days and weeks across WPS nesting sites, including at the Weston site.
to vote as many times as you want between now and Tuesday, May 9, to make sure your favorite names make the cut.
Peregrine falcons became endangered in the 1960s.
We Energies and WPS have supported re-establishment of peregrine falcons in Wisconsin since the early 1990s with several hundred peregrine falcon chicks being born, named and banded at power plants and facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan. About 22% of peregrine falcons born in the wild in Wisconsin were hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities, according to the WPS website.