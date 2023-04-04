Voter reminders for the spring election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Before heading to the polls, government agencies have reminders for voters.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission wants all voters to make a plan. Using the WEC's website voters can verify their voting location and registration and take a look at their ballot.
Registration
Wisconsin allows for same-day registration at the polls. For people planning to register Tuesday, make sure to bring proof of residence, this can include a bank statement, a recent electric bill, and a current valid Wisconsin driver's license or state ID.
The document must show the voter's name and current address.
Identification
All voters need to bring proof of identification. Wisconsin requires a photo ID such as a driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military or veteran ID, tribal ID, some student IDs, or a certificate of naturalization.
If you don't have an acceptable ID, you can pick one up from the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for free.
If you have questions about your photo ID, go to the state website or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS for more information.
Absentee
While Tuesday's election is mainly for the day of voting, if you planned on submitting an absentee ballot but forgot to mail it, it is not too late.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters should contact their Municipal Clerk to learn where to submit their absentee ballots.
Disabled Voters
Most voters must personally deliver their absentee ballot, but there are exceptions for disabled voters.
Voters with disabilities in need of help mailing or delivering an absentee ballot to the clerk can get help from a person of their choice.
This person cannot be an employee, office, or agent of the voter's union or employers, for more information contact your municipal clerk.
Over three million Wisconsinites are registered to vote, but approximately 31 percent do not drive, according to the Disability Vote Coalition.
The disability rights group has created a list of services offering 'Rides to the Polls.' These services aim to make voting easier for people with disabilities and older citizens.
Voting Times
Polling locations open across the Badger state from 7:00 A.M. Tuesday through 8:00 P.M. Voting times do not change based on poll location. As long as you are in line by 8:00 P.M, you will be eligible to vote in the Spring election.