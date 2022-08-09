Voters see new electronic system for voter check in

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- There was some new tech on display for some voters in Marathon County at the August primaries.
Voters got a chance to use a new electronic system when checking in to vote, and poll workers said it sped things up.
They're called 'Badger Books', electronic pollbooks that make inputting information, and even registering to vote, much faster than traditional physical poll books.
They finally arrived and put to use, election officials said this system was one that was needed, as it came with many benefits.
"They speed up the process to get the voters information that they participated into MyVote, this was our first election with them, but there haven't been any hiccups with the system itself." said Lynnae Kolden, Clerk for the Town of Rib Mountain.
She said the process would usually take two weeks, but now it can be done much faster.
This tech is something election officials were looking forward to for a while, they actually placed the order for the machines over a year ago, but shipping delays caused them to arrive just a few weeks ago.
The clerk said voter turnout was higher than expected, and the day went smoothly, with more than 2 thousand people coming to to cast their vote.
At Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Wausau, poll workers said they saw at least 700 voters turnup by 6 p.m.
They said they saw a steady stream of people since polls opened.
For some voters, they said they've never missed an election and said no matter what's going on nationally, their vote matters.
"We have the right to vote and we have to take advantage of that right, it's very important and my vote counts just like everyone else's counts," said Bill Jones, "If we don't exercise our right to vote bad things could happen, so it's very important that we choose those people that we think are going to represent us well."
He said voting is one of the most important things to do as a US citizen, and he never plans to miss one.