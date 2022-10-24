Voters speak on issues ahead of Nov. election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With election day a short couple of weeks away, voters made the issues that are important to them known.
Candidates from four key races were in Wausau Monday evening, including Senator Ron Johnson, Congressman Tom Tiffany, and opponent Richard Ausman of the 7th Congressional District, and as well Wisconsin's 29th Senate District and 85th Assembly District.
All candidates explained their platforms to dozens of voters, hitting important topics such as abortion, inflation, immigration, and workforce shortages.
Voters said they're happy the topics that matter to them were discussed.
"I think that what should be addressed and what's already being addressed is inflation, and I also think that perhaps prices of education could be lower." said George Truman, voter.
Others wished some topics were given any coverage at all.
"The one thing that wasn't mentioned at all by anyone was global warming, and that's coming whether we like it or not." said Gary Fergott.
But despite topics of discussion, voters said they're happy to get a chance to better understand just who they're voting for.
"Mainly, I'm here to find out who's running, what they stand for, just to educate myself." said Diane Mcmahan, voter.
And when it's time to hit the polls, she has just one thing to say.
"We better know what each side has to offer." said Mcmahan.
Other topics discussed included gender identity and clean water in Wisconsin.