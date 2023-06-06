Voters to see referendum on incorporation

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Town of Rib Mountain is one step closer to becoming a village.
The town has been trying to make this move for over two years now, finally crossing the necessary hurdles and potentially protecting the town for good.
"If it goes towards village status that completely seals our borders," said Gaylene Rhoden, Administrator for the Town.
Currently listed as unincorporated territory, Rib Mountain as it is now runs the risk of being annexed by neighboring villages and cities.
It's a risk some residents say they'd like to leave in the dust.
"I don't need to have someone come in like they're talking annexation and all that and push their identity onto us, right now we can make our own rules and everything can stay the same and I'd like to see it stay that way," said John Happli, Rib Mountain resident.
Incorporation would also allow the area more control over their zoning. Currently all changes would have to go through the city of Wausau.
"We had a first addition to one of our new subdivisions and it had to go through the city, we no longer have to go through that process," said Rhoden.
With zoning, territory, and annexation all addressed, residents said their biggest concern was the change's potential impact on taxes.
"Kind of the way we're living right now with everything that's coming down, I think taxes are gonna go up anyway, so I don't think this is gonna have an ale of beans with it," said Happli.
And while they're supportive of the referendum passing, they said they hope top get more people involved in the conversation.
"We're interested in seeing where the village is going and just more people interested in talking to each other," said Frederick Lefferts IIII
That election is on July 11th, it will be the area's only election during the Summer. Absentee ballots will be available, just contact the town clerk.