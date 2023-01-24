Voters to see referendum on public safety on spring ballots

VOTERS IN MARSHFIELD WILL SEE A CITY SPENDING QUESTION ON THE BALLOT THIS SPRING
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Voters in Marshfield will see a city spending question on the ballot this spring.
It's designed to help deal with budget cuts to the police and fire departments.
The referendum asks voters to raise the levy by about one million dollars.
The money will pay for new firefighter paramedics, a police officer, as well as clerical staff.
"Shall the city of Marshfield be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year 2024 for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional full-time firefighter paramedics, a sworn in police officer and clerical staff for the police and fire departments," said City Administrator Steve Barg.
The question will be on the April 4th ballot.