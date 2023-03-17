Wake Up Crew Goes Back to School for Nutrition Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- March is National Nutrition Month so the Wake Up Wisconsin crew visited Horace Mann Middle School to get a taste of their lunch menu.
The crew put on hair nets and hats and served the students pizza, burgers, locally grown carrots, salads, vegetables, fruit, and milk.
The crew had an amazing time and learned about how the school serves nutritional items to students throughout the day.
The Nutritional Services Director said the key is balance.
"Health varies from day to day. You may not feel like a carrot one day. Maybe you would rather have the fruit slushy but the next day you make up for that and have the salad and the carrots. So an overall balanced diet is what helps these students grow and to help them learn," said Karen Fochs, School Nutrition Services Director for the Wausau School District.
The student's meal options are guided by the USDA and the carrots were provided by a farm in Athens, Wisconsin thanks to a grant for farm to school meals.
The school is working to teach students from a young age how to create life-long healthy habits.
"When they get those choices from little on they begin to learn, okay I can pick three of these five items. There's a lot of nutrition happening throughout the day every day so we try to celebrate march Nutrition Month every day."
A huge thank you to the staff at Horace Mann for hosting the morning crew!