Wake Up goes dancing for National Dance Day

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Wake Up anchors Brittany Slaughter and Sadie Fisher traded the desk for the dance floor to celebrate National Dance Day on September 16th.
They took some lessons in jazz, ballet and tap at Wausau Academy of Dance's brand new location. It's actually the studio Sadie went to growing up.
Dance is not only a lot of fun, but it's also a great way to get active and exercise.
"It helps with coordination, cardiovascular health, balance, strength, flexibility and even memory," said Bekki Bauer, the owner and director of Wausau Academy of Dance.
She says you don't have to take a lesson to enjoy dance either.
"Put on some music while you're doing your dishes and just start moving," Bauer said, "Whatever feels natural and fun to you will make you want to do it more."
Bauer added that it's something humans were meant to do.
"Dance should be something that comes easily. When you hear the music, there's no right or wrong answer or movement to do, it's just whatever the music tells you to do."
Wausau Academy of Dance offers several types of classes, ranging from jazz, ballet, modern-contemporary, acro and hip-hop. Dancers can start at 3 years old. They even offer a tap class for those 55 and older.
