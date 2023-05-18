Wake Up learns how to golf

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FRIDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for fine particulate matter which will remain in effect for all of Friday. This advisory affects people living in central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the region overnight and continue Friday. Fine particulate matter concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov