Wake Up Wisconsin crew gives blood

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- January is National Blood Donor Month so the Wake Up Wisconsin crew decided to give blood.
The team gave at the Blood Center of North Central Wisconsin. Employees said there is always a need for donations because few people actually donate.
"62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible go donate blood, but only three percent actually do. So that really kind of tells you how few people really do donate blood, so we just really need, we need more people to do it, I mean the supply is struggling," said Emily Jolin, Director of the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin.
You can donate at the Blood Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made but walk-ins are accepted.
The center will be hosting community blood drives on the below dates:
- January 25: Aspirus Divine Savior (Portage) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- February 1: Medford Fire Hall 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- February 2: EXIT Realty in Weston 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- February 6: Antigo County Fairgrounds 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- February 8: Wisconsin Rapids Job Fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- February 13: Hatley Community Center 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- February 14: Extended hours at the Blood Center 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with donuts and Barbeque provided
- February 16: St. Agnes Church in Weston 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.