Wake Up Wisconsin team learns how to golf

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Ahead of the upcoming U.S. Senior Open taking place at SentryWorld, Brittany Slaughter and Sadie Fisher, joined by photographer Curtis Aderholdt, visited the course to take a golf lesson from a professional.
Katie Kreuser showed the crew proper technique and form for golfing. Everything from hand placement to how you stand can play a role in hitting the ball missing it all together.
The U.S. Open takes place at SentryWorld from June 27 to July 2 and you can buy tickets online or the day of.
An estimated 50,000 people are expected to attend the event with over 2,000 volunteers pitching in to make the tournament a success.
Tickets start at $25 and youth 17 years old and under get in free with an adult ticket.
There will be food and beverage available for purchase, golf simulators, games and a coloring wall.
You can find more information about the tournament here.