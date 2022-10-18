Walk through gruesome Portage County history with murder tour

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Tuesday night the Portage County Historical Society is hosting a Murder on Mainstreet walking tour with 12 gruesome stories of murder in the county.
The stories range from 1875-1901. Visitors will hear stories ranging from a love story gone wrong to cannibalism and see where the murders took place.
The tour is October 18 every year because it's the anniversary of the county's only lynching, according to experts.
"I realized that as I was walking around town, I could see the spots where they all took place and it sort of brought them to life for me and I thought it was the perfect subject matter for a walking tour because we could cover them all at the same time," said Eric McFarland, Tour leader and member of the Portage County Historical Society Board.
The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Portage County Courthouse parking lot near the Civil War memorial and ends at the Matthias Mitchell Public Square.
There is no cost for the tour, but donations are accepted. It is recommended to leave the kids at home due to the subject nature of the stories that will be told.