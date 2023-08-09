'Warm Line' provides mental health care before it's a crisis

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES...

At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles east of Colby to Marshfield to Shortville,
moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
Wood and Marathon Counties, including the following locations...
Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big
Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March
Rapids and Hamburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 630 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

WI
.    WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN                CALUMET             COLUMBIA
DANE                 DODGE               FOND DU LAC
GREEN                GREEN LAKE          IOWA
JEFFERSON            KENOSHA             KEWAUNEE
LAFAYETTE            MANITOWOC           MARATHON
MARQUETTE            MILWAUKEE           OUTAGAMIE
OZAUKEE              PORTAGE             RACINE
ROCK                 SAUK                SHAWANO
SHEBOYGAN            WALWORTH            WASHINGTON
WAUKESHA             WAUPACA             WAUSHARA
WINNEBAGO            WOOD

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

'Warm Line' provides mental health care before it's a crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
uplift 2

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new peer-support line is available noon to midnight every day and will soon expand to 24/7.

By simply dialing 534-202-5438 you will get in connection with what's being called the mental health 'warm' line.

"The goal is to help the person." said Kenya Bright Section Manager at DHS.

Help, it's something we all need from time to time, and while it can be difficult to open up to friends or family a stranger is just a phone call away.

With the goal of allowing people to just talk and get things off their mind.

"So it's really geared towards people who are having mental health or substance use concerns issues increase in symptoms but it's not really a crisis yet but boy they could really um uh get some relief if they were, if they could talk to somebody." said, Bright

On the other end of the line is a certified peer specialists.

Who's job is focusing on pre-crisis prevention through talking it out.

Bright said, "Peer specialists are focused on really walking alongside the person so really help trying to understand who the conversation what that person needs and how they can use their lived experience."

Dialing the hotline means your situation will remain completely confidential.

"We do not use uh non inform based consent and call emergency services without that informed consent from the caller." said Uplift Wi Program Supervisor Jensen Bosio.

uplift 1

However, that doesn't mean the warm line solves every problem.

Health officials say if you're truly in crisis, or even if you're not sure, don't hesitate, call 988 right away.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, make sure to reach out for help.

The world is a better place with you in it.

Click here to have a closer look at the services they offer.

Tags

Recommended for you