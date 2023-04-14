Warm weather sending golfers back to the green

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- This week's sunny and warm weather has golfers getting back to the green.
Rib Mountain Golf Course now has all nine holes open, after starting the season with just their driving range earlier in the week.
Course officials say the grass has been growing throughout the week and there have been few maintenance challenges so far.
They say the favorable conditions have been favorable for business.
"People are happy to be out, I mean, people haven't seen each other all winter and they're having fun and it's great to be outdoors in this type of weather," said Tony Oliva, the course's greenskeeper. "It's just been very busy, being one of the few courses open," he said.
As for availability over the weekend and beyond, it will depend on the weather.
You do not need to schedule a tee time to play on their course.