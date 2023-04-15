WATCH: Funeral services for fallen Wisconsin officers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...A CHANGE TO MUCH COLDER WEATHER ALONG WITH A POTENTIALLY
SIGNIFICANT ROUND OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED FOR THE END OF
THE WEEKEND INTO THE START OF THE NEW WORK WEEK...

.A cold front will push east across the area today and tonight, then
stall as low pressure develops along the front. The developing low
pressure system will deepen significantly over eastern Wisconsin
Sunday night into Monday. Colder air wrapping south into the system
will cause rain to change to snow, with significant accumulations
possible. Some sleet and freezing rain are also possible.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of
6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches and create low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Officers killed

Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis stands by a police cruiser memorializing Officer Emily Breidenbach outside the city's police station. Breidenbach and Cameron police Officer Hunter Scheel were killed in a traffic stop shootout on April 8.

CAMERON (WAOW) — There is expected to be a packed house at Cameron High School for the funeral of two Wisconsin police officers who died in the line of duty on Easter weekend, as people travel from around the state to honor and pay respect for the officers. 

LIVE: Click Here To Watch The Funeral Services

The services are for Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. Breidenbach is a 2009 Merrill graduate.

The funeral service is at 1 p.m. and with police honors to be conducted after the ceremony outside of the school. We will be streaming it on our website. You can watch it here. A procession will be held after police honors, but the route has not yet been determined. 

Law enforcement from across Wisconsin join Barron County community in remembering officers lost in the line of duty

Local law enforcement reacts to Barron County officer deaths

UPDATE: Merrill graduate killed in line of duty

'Our hearts are heavy': As Chetek, Cameron grieve lost officers, condolences pour in

