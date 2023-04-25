 Skip to main content
WATCH: President Biden's reelection campaign announcement video

(WAOW) -- After months of anticipation, President Joe Biden officially announced he's running for reelection in 2024. At 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, he released a three-minute announcement video on Twitter with the title, "Freedom":

In a press release, Biden also announced Julie Chávez Rodríguez as his campaign manager. Rodríguez currently serves as Senior Advisor to the President and White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Author Marianne Williamson and environmental layer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have also thrown their hat in the ring to become the democratic nominee.

