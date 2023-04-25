WATCH: President Biden's reelection campaign announcement video

(WAOW) -- After months of anticipation, President Joe Biden officially announced he's running for reelection in 2024. At 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, he released a three-minute announcement video on Twitter with the title, "Freedom":
Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023
That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly
In a press release, Biden also announced Julie Chávez Rodríguez as his campaign manager. Rodríguez currently serves as Senior Advisor to the President and White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Author Marianne Williamson and environmental layer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have also thrown their hat in the ring to become the democratic nominee.