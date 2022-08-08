 Skip to main content
WATCH: Wausau Police Department post video of getting turkey out of apartment

  • Updated
  • 0
Wausau Police Turkey Video

Screenshot from Wausau Police Department Facebook video

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department posted a humorous video Monday of officers getting a turkey out of the second floor of an apartment building on Friday. 

The officers were successful using gloves and a net to get the turkey out, but the turkey did shatter a window before officers released the turkey safely and unharmed outside.

The Facebook post said. "Did you ever hear your neighbor crashing around in their apartment, and think, "What is that turkey up to?" Well, take a look at this service call a few of our officers responded to the other day."

At the end of the video it says, "Thunder Chicken safe and released. All in a day's work." 

