WATCH: Wausau Police Department post video of getting turkey out of apartment

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. It may be as little as a hundred feet at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Air travel could be delayed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&