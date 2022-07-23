Wausau 150th celebration canceled due to weather

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Celebrate Wausau has canceled the rest of the 150th-anniversary entertainment due to safety hazards.
Heavy rain halted the music during Saturday's celebrations, but after the weather lifted organizers realized the stage was too wet to continue.
Celebrate Wausau said on their Facebook page, "it is with great regret that we’ve had to cancel the rest of the music and entertainment tonight. We have standing water on the stage and that creates an electrical hazard for the musicians. Thank you for all your support!"