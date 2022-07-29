Wausau 24 races to begin Saturday

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds of mountain bikers are expected to line up bright and early Saturday morning for the "Wausau 24" event.
Races begin at 10 a.m. at Nine Mile Forest, and the bike races are 6, 12, and 24 hours long, where individuals or teams are tasked with finishing the most laps.
There is no admission fee for supporters, but race director Rebecca Tuley says you don't have to have someone to root for to have a good time.
"It's the camaraderie, it is the environment of the race weekend, not just the race itself. People come out here year after year because it's become a tradition. They come with family, they come with friends, it's a great time, pretty much, for everybody, whether you're on the race course or not," Tuley said.
All racers are required to wear a helmet and have a light if they are biking at night.
There will also be live music and food trucks at the site throughout the weekend, and a trail run Friday night.