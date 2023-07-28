'Wausau 24' races underway, Rhinelander teen wins 5K

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the biggest showcases of running and biking in central Wisconsin kicked off Friday evening at Nine Mile Forest.
Wausau 24 races continue through Sunday, featuring competitions from a 5K to a half marathon running, to bike races that last for up to 24 hours, where teams compete to complete the most laps.
In the 5K race Friday, the first and third place finishers were each 16 years old from Rhinelander.
The winner, Greyson Gremban, says he had primarily trained for a different race, but was honored to place where he did.
"Obviously, there are a lot of great athletes. I trained [for] 24-hour bike, so not necessarily the race I wanted to have, but great energy, phenomenal crowd and competitors, I had an awesome time out today," Gremban said, who adds he runs cross country at Rhinelander High School.
The bike races begin Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m., and there is no cost to attend and watch the races. There are multiple food vendors on site.