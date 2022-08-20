Wausau 4-H club member serves at Cat Show for over a decade

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Felines from across the country came to Wausau to compete in a national competition.
The Central Wisconsin Cat Club hosted the 32nd annual fall pedigree and HHP show Saturday, with some help from the Wausau Weeping Willows 4H club.
Jonathan Gibbs, a member of the Wausau Weeping Willows, has been helping out at the cat show since kindergarten. Gibbs, now 21 years old, said he loves coming back.
"Well, it is always so fun, and it is great to help other people," Gibbs said. "I love being a part of the 4H club. I love just watching the cats as well."