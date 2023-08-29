Wausau announces new police chief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police and Fire Commission announced Tuesday morning that Deputy Chief Mathew (Matt) Barnes will be promoted and take over as the next Chief of Police.
This follows the announcement that current Chief Ben Bliven will be retiring. Bliven has said he has something lined up in the private field.
According to a release, Barnes graduated from Wausau East and began his career with the Police Department in March of 2000.
Since then, he's risen through the ranks, most recently having been promoted to Deputy Chief in 2018.
Barnes will be assuming the duties of Police Chief starting September 1st.
An official swearing-in date has not yet been set, but will be scheduled as soon as possible, according to the release.
“The Wausau Police Department is made up of many amazing and dedicated men and women committed to the safety of Wausau,” Barnes said.
“I’m excited to serve as Chief of Police and support the staff of the Wausau PD and the citizens of Wausau.”