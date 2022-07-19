Wausau area food pantries and non-profits call for reinforcements dealing with inflation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Inflation means more people seeking out area food pantries, but it also means those pantries are getting fewer donations, leaving them asking for help trying to keep people fed.
"It's becoming more expensive to help people, so those donations are becoming less and less impactful," said David Womack, a Major with the Wausau Salvation Army.
The Wausau Salvation Army said it's a slow season for donations.
However, The Neighbor's Place reported a nearly 40 percent increase in donations from last year.
"I was really expecting a downward trend because of the economy, however, we here are very fortunate that we have a generous community and those that can, really do step up because they see the need of those that are struggling economically," said Donna Ambrose, Executive Director at The Neighbor's Place.
Now the Neighbor's Place is asking for more monetary donations, hoping to fill in the gaps and purchase specific needed items when they go out of stock.
"We don't pay tax of course because we're a 501(c)(3) non-profit, so we can make your monetary donations go so much further and really be impactful with it," Ambrose said.
Thrive Church in Wausau said they have been feeling the impact first-hand but they are grateful for businesses and families stepping up.
"We were very low and a couple just happened to pass by on Grand Avenue and saw our sign that the food pantry was open and they went out and bought several hundred dollars worth of food and donated it. No matter how low we get on food, food always comes through," said Yvonne O'Conner, Director of the Thrive Church Food Pantry.
If you or your family are in need, don't hesitate to ask for help. Below are phone numbers for non-profits and food pantries that can help.
- Wausau Salvation Army: 715-845- 4272
- The Neighbor's Place: 715-845-1966
- Thrive Church: 715-845-3146