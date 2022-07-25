Wausau area nonprofits support one another

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- In Wausau, nonprofits are looking out for one another.
The Wausau Salvation Army Transitional Living Facility is currently going through renovations. However, they weren't going to let excess items go to waste.
When the shelter became aware Bridge Street Mission needed lockers, they offered up what they could spare.
"Maybe we have and they don't or they do and we don't," said Walter Folberg, maintenance for Wausau Salvation Army. "Neighbor's Place is the same way. We all call and talk to each other. We all have our numbers, our contacts, in our phone and we just make a call."
Though the lockers ended up unable to be used in their original form, Bridge Street Mission was able to use them as scrap metal. It may seem like a small gesture, working together is vital for longevity of local nonprofits.