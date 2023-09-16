Wausau breweries and businesses celebrate Beer & Bacon Fest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Vendors and other local businesses got the chance to get their brew on in at Fern Island Park.
This weekend, the city of Wausau celebrated their annual Beer & Bacon Fest, and it was a beautiful day to make some drinks.
Hundreds of hungry and thirsty Wisconsinites were able to feast and sample foods off the grill and try drinks from a variety of vendors.
"It's a great time of year in Wisconsin and I think it's a great event to participate in and showcase downtown Wausau," said Jamie Kroening, owner of 6th Street Filling Station.
"I love beer, so I enjoy sampling and trying different beers from the local places," Kroening said.
Some people in came out to the festivities wearing their best beer and bacon costumes.
Some local brewers say that they were glad to showcase their own drinks to guests.