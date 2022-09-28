Wausau business owner opens barre studio after bout with muscle cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wausau woman has opened a barre studio after discovering a love for the exercise after battling cancer.
Tevia Ladin, owner of Belle Force Barre Studio in Wausau, was living in Chicago when she was diagnosed with a rare form of leg cancer.
Ladin went from multiple workouts a day to re-learning how to walk. When she discovered barre, a low impact, high intensity mix of ballet, yoga and pilates, she not only found a safe and fun way to exercise, she found her passion.
"When you hear your doctor say you need this third surgery to bend your knee again, you're like '"Okay to what degree is that'", so he originally told me that would be a 90 degree bend. I was like '"The heck if it is,'" Ladin said.
Physical therapy and barre classes allowed her to bend her knee further, providing more movement and strength. She then decided to move back to Wausau and open her own studio.
"I wanted to really run with my passion so I needed to find a location that is going to be a very good solid base, comfortable, the demographic is there, so as I was doing some research I realized Wausau has grown a lot," Ladin said.
She offers an introductory class and Barre Classic so anyone from beginners to barre regulars can feel at home.
