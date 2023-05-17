Wausau business owners cooking for their grandson's cause

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The owners of Townline Market in Wausau are hosting a fundraiser this week and they say they welcome any help they can get.
Sandy and Dave Jagler will be at Olson Tire & Auto Service cooking up hamburgers and bratwurst, and accepting donations on behalf of their grandson Cashton.
Sandy says he was born in July 2022 and has serious medical concerns to the point where he sees doctors up to five times per week, and his mom, a medical assistant, can no longer work.
"He's going to struggle. That's why we're here, to try to lessen that struggle. So if anybody can help donate to the cause so that we can get Cashton this first treatment, he probably will have two or three after that," Sandy said.
Their goal is to raise $55,000, and are accepting goodwill donations at their stand at Olson Tire.
They'll be serving food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday.
The family has set up a GoFundMe for Cashton, which can be found here.