Wausau business taking precautions as virus kills Michigan dogs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In Northern Michigan, at least 30 dogs have died after getting sick with parvovirus, which is a contagious disease in dogs.
Meanwhile, Pam Warrichaiet, who runs First Class Pet Lodge in Wausau, has plans in place to prevent outbreaks at her business.
In order for any dog to spend the day there, they need updated vaccinations, including for parvovirus.
"We do our due diligence to make sure that every dog that comes through our doors at day care are up to date with those vaccinations," Warrichaiet said.
Parvovirus is spread through direct contact between dogs, and the ones most at risk are dogs younger than four months or are not vaccinated.
"Based on the cases that have been confirmed at the diagnostic lab, those animals were not adequately or vaccinated at all," said Nora Wineland, a Michigan State Veterinarian.
Symptoms you would need to look out for include your dog being lethargic feverish, and not eating much.
Doctors say some of the dogs in Michigan showed symptoms, died days later, but still tested negative for the virus.
"We're going to do a little more additional sequencing to get a better sense of more specifics, the specific characteristics of this particular isolate. But as of right now, what we can say is that it is canine parvo virus," said Kim Dodd, the director of the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab.
There have not been any confirmed cases outside of Michigan yet, but to make sure your dog stays on their feet, it's recommended you get them up to date on vaccinations and boosters.
"Pet owners can take that responsibility of making sure that their pets are vaccinated accordingly; that right there is a great start to make sure their pets are safe and healthy," Warrichaiet said.
If your dog does show symptoms, take them in to see a veterinarian.