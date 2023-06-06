Wausau concert venue proposal details to be refined

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A proposed Wausau concert venue still has logistical details to be worked on before it can again be presented to city leaders.
The developers behind "The River," a venue that would hold 3,500 people and be placed in the neighborhood near Athletic Park, gave their first presentation to the city's Economic Development Committee.
Before their presentation, Grand Theater executive director Sean Wright spoke in a public comment setting, claiming now is not the time for a venue like The River in Wausau.
Wright says it has been hard for them to find stage hands and other labor without pulling from other parts of the state and it has been a challenge for them to book acts The River is hoping to attract.
"I know the developers are saying they can get these artists here. They can't. These artists are not going to skip Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul. They're not going to just add Wausau along the way, contrary to what you hear," Wright said.
He also says the new venue could pull people away from the Grand Theater and the economic impact they bring to the city and surrounding area.
Meanwhile, JEM Productions, who is behind the proposal, says they are happy to listen to feedback, in hopes to provide the best experience possible.
"It's been very important to Anna and I that we are a value add in every way possible to the region. That's why we're not coming to the city and saying, 'This needs to be in this location, this needs to have this component or this component," said Joe Ellis, one of the developers.
They also say one of their goals is to emulate the success of Granite Peak and turn Wausau into a larger entertainment hub.
Committee members ultimately voted to continue discussions on design and logistics another time before potentially sending it off to the full city council. Their next meeting takes place in early July.