Wausau considers disallowing puppy, kitten mills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A proposed ordinance affecting large-scale dog and cat breeders in Wausau stalled Monday.
Often called puppy or kitten mills, the city was exploring options to ban the sale of pets from those breeders.
The city does not currently have a pet store of that kind within its limits.
Members of the city's Public Health and Safety Committee were concerned about the wording of the ordinance, as it could affect pet shop owners that also happen to breed dogs.
"I understand the intent here, but we're also potentially not real tight here on, maybe, some unintended consequences," said Doug Diny, a city alderperson who serves on the committee.
As it was presented Monday, the ruling would prohibit the sale of rabbits, cats, and dogs from large pet shops.
The committee voted to wait on any action until the issue can be properly revisited. Their next meeting is October 17.