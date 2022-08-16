Wausau driving school to close, more demand expected

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Decker's Driving Academy in Wausau will close in September after 17 years, in an announcement made last Friday.
Two of the reasons cited were due to lack of staffing mixed with high demand.
"I was surprised. I didn't expect them to close shop like that," said Jordan Newmier, the owner of Crabbman's Driver Education.
Decker's says it will only be taking in students that sign up before September, on the heels of various challenges created by the pandemic.
"Through COVID, we did hear from schools that they were having a harder time recruiting instructors. I think we've seen that with other job markets, in general," said Corey Kleist, the chief of Driver Qualification and Issuance for the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles.
Decker's ownership declined to comment for this story, but once they finish their final class, new drivers in need of a permit will have fewer options.
"You're going to be going from three DOT-licensed schools there, going down to two. There could be short-term capacity issues as people try to shift," Kleist said.
Those two options would be Crabbman's and CW Driving School; Newmier says they will be up to the challenge of potentially increased demand.
"We're okay, if we do start growing again and start gaining some more students for this year, we're definitely going to need a few more behind the wheel and car instructors," he said.
Crabbman's is anticipating around 1,200 students will go through their program this year.
For those looking to get started on the permit process, Newmier says you should get signed up as soon as you can, with the age now at 15.
"We would definitely recommend taking advantage of being able to get the temps at 15 so they get a whole year of practice time. They would get to drive in each season throughout the year before they get their license," he said.
However, be prepared to adjust if availability does not fit with your timeline.
"If there are capacity issues due to these closures, look at some of the other nearby communities to see if they have schools available," Kleist said.