Wausau East makes meals for warming shelter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau East High School is looking to pay it forward and help out the new warming shelter on Grand Ave. in Wausau.
They made meals that include enchiladas, hamburger helper, Spanish rice, and desert.
The meals will be sent to the shelter where the school will help serving on Tuesday and continue to work throughout the winter.
"This year we have the brand new warming shelter that just started November 1st." said Betsy Stangel, volunteer and teacher at Wausau East High School.
If you're looking to volunteer, you can call Catholic Charities.