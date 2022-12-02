 Skip to main content
Wausau firefighters train for ice rescue situations

  • Updated
WFD Ice Training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several members of the Wausau Fire Department were seen training for how to rescue people from icy waters Friday.

The exercise was part of the department's regular training regiment, in an effort to keep everyone's skills sharp and apply knowledge in a simulated event.

It took place at D.C. Everest Park on Lake Wausau, where the ice was projected to be around an inch thick, where there was ice.

Members of the fire department had to wear cold-water suits and bring a colleague back to safety who was pretending to be stuck in the water.

"We want to be good at it, we want to be ready when the time comes, so getting out and practicing is crucial," said Cody Volm, a firefighter/paramedic for Wausau Fire.

Part of the department's responsibilities is to be able to make rescues in the water, and like in any other setting, whether or not a life gets saved comes down to the details.

"From the time that someone falls in, we have less than 10 minutes to get to them before they start to really deteriorate medically, which isn't a very big timeframe," Volm said.

Wausau Fire has tools like a boat, ropes, and floatation devices at its disposal, all of which were used in training Friday.

They recommend that if you find yourself fallen through, it's best if you already had a second person with you to call 911 and try your best to stay above the surface.

"The number one thing that we suggest is putting both arms on a piece of ice in front of you. If you start to become hypothermic, altered, start to pass out, that way you're stuck to a surface and you're not being pulled underneath the shelf," Volm said.

Two inches is the minimum recommended ice depth for walking; check the conditions before you head out.

