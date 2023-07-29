Wausau Hmong Festival underway for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --The Wausau Hmong fest brings in people from all across the world to central Wisconsin.
The celebration is going on right now with events showcasing the area's rich Hmong culture.
Everything from dancing competitions to sports to art to food, and the list goes on as for what you could do at Hmong festival.
People began flooding the festival as early as 7 am on Saturday to get the celebration started.
All of this was happening with one thing in mind.
Celebrating Hmong culture.
“We’re here celebrating the Hmong culture you know, it’s a great way to come out here and bring the Hmong community together through Hmong dancing, through you know athletics volleyball, football, soccer. So it’s just a great way to connect with other Hmong people.” said Isaac Thao, Festival Attendee.
The fun doesn't stop there to top it all off for today's celebration there will be a firework show to end the night.
The festival doesn't end until tomorrow so be sure to swing by and check it out