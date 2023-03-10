Wausau leaders mulling proposed snow emergency parking changes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau's City Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee recently introduced a proposal that could expand parking options during snow emergencies.
Per their discussion Thursday, residents would be able to park in a downtown parking ramp should there not be enough space for them to park near their own property.
"The idea is that those people would be able to take their vehicle downtown and then leave it, locked, during the snow emergency, and then find a way to get themselves back home, while inconvenient I suppose it would be an option," said District Seven alderperson Lisa Rasmussen Thursday.
Currently, city ordinances state that if cars are parked during a snow emergency in a manner that would impede on snow removal, the car will be towed and the owner fined $100.
Further discussion outlined how the city would need to work through hurdles like taking account for people who already have designated permit spots in downtown ramps.
"[There has to be] preference given to parking stalls for people who pay for permits. The Sears ramp has some of that and the Jefferson Street ramp has some of that," Rasmussen said.
Gary Gisselman, an alderperson for Wausau's Fifth District, said the current snow emergency laws do not need to be changed, and according to WSAU Radio, says the issue is a non-starter. It also reports the issue came up from people who live on the city's northeast side, saying they had struggled to find space to park on their property in snow emergency situations.
The discussion ultimately led to no action, as the committee voted to table the topic until its meeting on April 13.