Wausau man celebrates 70 years in the Wausau City Band

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Don Zamzow started playing the tuba at the age of 17, and he hasn't put it down since. This year, he celebrated 70 years of playing in the Wausau City Band.
He said it's brought joy and passion to his life.
"It's fun playing the tuba." said Zamzow.
The Wausau City Band honored Zamzow at their concert in Marathon Park on Thursday.
They played songs Don would have played many times over during his time in the band.
He's the only member of the Wausau City Band to play for 70 consecutive years, a feat many, including band director Jim Pekol are proud of.
"It's always great to have guys you can depend on and consistency," said Pekol, "We're very proud of him and hope to have him for many more years."
He said music is his passion, which is what's kept him involved for so long.
"I don't know, if things are really tense, you can play music and it goes away." he said.
It's not just the Wausau City Band he's played with, he's involved in a number of other bands as well.
Pekow said he admires his passion.
"He's been very involved in Wausau music, and I've been happy to have been with him for some of those years." said Pekow.
But after seven decades, Zamzow said he may be nearing the end.
"And I thought, I don't know how I'm gonna do this, maybe this is the year I hang it up, so it might be the last season with the city band." said Zamzow.
He said he's grateful and appreciative of his band and his family for all the support they've given him over the years.
"I do appreciate that, and I appreciate my family and my wife especially for all these 40 years while I was going on gigs, she was home for a lot of them, so I appreciate everything everybody did." he said.
He's celebrating his 87th birthday this weekend, and performing in Wausau's 150th celebration parade.