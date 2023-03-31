Wausau man with memory loss goes missing

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local family is pleading for help to find their missing brother, who has memory loss and has been missing for days.
63-year-old Michael Lee Hanson's family last saw him Sunday, March 26th. After he did not return home by Monday, his brother Timothy went to Wausau P.D. to report him as missing.
Michael lives with his brother here in Wausau, and was last seen after saying he was going outside to smoke a cigarette.
His family says they're concerned for a multitude of reasons, among them being Michael's short-term memory loss, and other health issues such as bad knees.
His sister Pamela, explained her concerns; "He forgets. A lot. He's very out going and very friendly. Vulnerable if you ask me... he's always come home, and he rides his bicycle. This time he didn't even take his bicycle. He doesn't drive."
Michael also does not own a call phone, but his credit card has been active since going missing. Police have not been able to confirm yet where those purchases were made, or if it is Michael using the card.
Pamela is hopeful details of the credit card activity will bring some clarity to the situation.
They have a sister who lives out west, and believe it's a possibility Michael may be trying to get there.
Pamela's plea to all of you, and her brother, is simply to help her find out if he is safe.
In addition to his burley beard, Michael has a pony-tail, and wears a beanie hat most of the time.
If you have any information, Pamela is asking you to contact her directly at 715-679-1678 as well as inform the police at 715-261-7800.