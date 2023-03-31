 Skip to main content
...NEXT ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER APPROACHES...

.A second round of snow will arrive for tonight, as precipitation
transitions over to a wintry mix from north-central WI
southeastwards. Snow totals will be highest across far northern WI.
Initial snow will likely be heavy and wet before gradually becoming
relatively lighter as cold air pushes in from the northeast.
Increasing winds overnight will likely create blowing and drifting
snow, especially towards Saturday morning. A fairly sharp cutoff in
snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system, mainly
just northwest of the Fox Valley.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
10 inches are expected from far northeastern Wisconsin near the
Upper Peninsula border to the northern portions of Marathon
County. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches are
expected in the other portions of the warning area. Winds could
gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Marinette
County, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette
County, and Southern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wausau man with memory loss goes missing

  • Updated
  • 0

A PLEA FROM AN AREA FAMLY TO HELP FIND A MISSING MAN -- WHO THEY SAY HAS MEMORY LOSS AND HAS BEEN MISSING FOR DAYS.

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local family is pleading for help to find their missing brother, who has memory loss and has been missing for days.

63-year-old Michael Lee Hanson's family last saw him Sunday, March 26th. After he did not return home by Monday, his brother Timothy went to Wausau P.D. to report him as missing.

Michael lives with his brother here in Wausau, and was last seen after saying he was going outside to smoke a cigarette.

His family says they're concerned for a multitude of reasons, among them being Michael's short-term memory loss, and other health issues such as bad knees.

His sister Pamela, explained her concerns; "He forgets. A lot. He's very out going and very friendly. Vulnerable if you ask me... he's always come home, and he rides his bicycle. This time he didn't even take his bicycle. He doesn't drive."

Michael also does not own a call phone, but his credit card has been active since going missing. Police have not been able to confirm yet where those purchases were made, or if it is Michael using the card.

Pamela is hopeful details of the credit card activity will bring some clarity to the situation.

They have a sister who lives out west, and believe it's a possibility Michael may be trying to get there.

Pamela's plea to all of you, and her brother, is simply to help her find out if he is safe.

In addition to his burley beard, Michael has a pony-tail, and wears a beanie hat most of the time.

If you have any information, Pamela is asking you to contact her directly at 715-679-1678 as well as inform the police at 715-261-7800.