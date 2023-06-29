Wausau native Brady Cleveland selected in second round of NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAOW) — Another dream has come true for Brady Cleveland, of Wausau West.
Cleveland was selected Thursday in the second round, 47th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings. Cleveland also was part of the Team USA U18 World Championships gold medal squad.
Hey Detroit, welcome Brady! #DRWDraft pic.twitter.com/hl9Zm75iYA— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 29, 2023
The Wausau native was on Detroit Red Wings' social media page with two other Detroit second round selections stating they are 'ready to get started'.
Let’s goooo!— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 29, 2023
👋 Brady, Trey, & Andrew! pic.twitter.com/dKgjyKAzPF
Cleveland is big for a defensemen at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. Cleveland was commonly projected to be picked in the third round, but went 47th overall.
He was one of the best penalty killing defenseman on the team.
In an April story with WAOW, Cleveland said he plans to honor his commitment to the University of Wisconsin.