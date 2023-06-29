 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wausau native Brady Cleveland selected in second round of NHL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Athlete of the Week: Brady Cleveland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAOW) — Another dream has come true for Brady Cleveland, of Wausau West. 

Cleveland was selected Thursday in the second round, 47th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings. Cleveland also was part of the Team USA U18 World Championships gold medal squad. 

The Wausau native was on Detroit Red Wings' social media page with two other Detroit second round selections stating they are 'ready to get started'. 

Cleveland is big for a defensemen at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. Cleveland was commonly projected to be picked in the third round, but went 47th overall. 

He was one of the best penalty killing defenseman on the team. 

In an April story with WAOW, Cleveland said he plans to honor his commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

