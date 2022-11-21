Wausau nightclub preaches inclusive environment after Colorado Springs shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Following a shooting at a bar in Colorado Springs Saturday night, staff at Wausau's Oz Nightclub say the incident is hard to process.
The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing murder and hate crime charges, with five people dead and several injured at Club Q.
Oz Nightclub, like Club Q, frequently serves members of the LGBTQ community.
DJ Michael Dymora says the shooting serves as an unfortunate reminder that the world is far from perfect, but moving forward, they as staff feel they can trust patrons to immediately report suspicious behavior to them.
Whether or not anything close to that nature happens in central Wisconsin, Dymora says they have a family culture at Oz and strive to be as inclusive as possible.
"We want everybody here to feel like they're welcome and that they fit in because we're not going to push something on you you don't want," Dymora said. "If you're here just to have a drink, if you're here to have fun and socialize, we welcome that."
No immediate changes are expected for club operations in response to the tragedy.
Dymora also says it will be key to keep positivity at the forefront for whoever uses the space, regardless of identity.
Those from the LGBTQ community that are affected by the shooting have multiple resources they can reach out to.
They can text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, call the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender National Hotline at (888) 843-4564, or call the Trevor Project at (866) 488-7386 or text the Trevor Project at 678-678.