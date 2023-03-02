Wausau on verge of funding all-day warming center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Homeless services in Wausau are on the verge of expanding, as the city is one step closer to funding an all-day warming center.
It would be located at Open Door which currently serves as a resource center for people released from prison.
The city's finance committee recently voted to move more than $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help expand services at Open Door.
"I think that that will, or should, at least, relieve some of the pressure that we see on both the library and other public structures, if there is a safe place where people can be during those daytime hours when the night shelters have closed," said Wausau Finance Committee Chair Lisa Rasmussen Tuesday.
The committee had previously allocated ARPA funding for an overnight warming shelter and an all-day warming center, but with Catholic Charities already fulfilling the former, it's currently planned it will help Open Door transition with the latter.
"They've really been a good partner for our community in terms of opening their doors up on really cold weather days, and kind of having a quasi-day center and places for people to be and stay warm," said Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven Tuesday.
The move still has to be approved by the full city council, who meets next on March 14.
News 9 reached out to officials from Catholic Charities and Open Door for comment on what this move would mean for their services, but did not hear back by press time.