Wausau PD looking for missing and endangered runaway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week.
They say Morgen Torrens left her house on Tuesday and was also seen near Marathon Park that same day.
The department says she has a history of running away from her home in Wausau and is considered a missing and endagered runnaway.
She has brown eyes, shoulder lenght wavy brown hair, is 5'8" and 180 pounds.
Torrens was wearing black leggings and a white long-sleeve shirt with a blue star pattern.
If you see Megan or have any idea where she may be, you're asked to call the Marathon County Dispatch non-emergency number at 715-261-1200.
Tips can also be submitted through Marathon County Crime Stoppers.