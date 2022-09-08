Wausau PFAS study granted extension

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Wausau will continue to test for forever chemicals in its water supply, after the Water Works Commission approved extending their pilot study Tuesday.
The main caveat was the operational costs of the extension could not exceed $15,000.
Should the cost go over that figure or additional testing is warranted, the commission says the Department of Natural Resources would need to get involved.
It had already been extended once before and was set to expire this month.
Some were estimating that amount of money would take up more than a month to use up.
Public Works Director Eric Lindman said in a memo released Tuesday that discontinuing the pilot program would "be irresponsible and throw away some very critical data for determining operational costs."
Commissioner John Robinson suggested the $15,000 cap after there were stated concerns about cost to taxpayers.
The new water treatment plant is still set to be operational by next month, after part failures forced a delayed start date.
