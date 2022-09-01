Wausau police cracking down on school zone speeding

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thursday marked the first day of instruction for the Wausau School District, and it also marked the beginning of an awareness campaign for the city's police department.
In an effort to keep safety top of mind, extra speeding enforcement was on hand Thursday morning.
"Our priority is the safety of all these kids walking to school and we're going to enforce that school zone speed," said Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes.
That speed, unless otherwise posted, is just 15 miles per hour.
"15 [miles per hour] is a pretty slow speed. I think the average person looks down at their speedometer, even when they think they're going slow, they're going to realize they're still going over 15," Barnes said.
Anyone pulled over for speeding in a school zone Thursday morning was getting a ticket, no warning required.
"Our ask is not that we want to write citations, it's a pain to have to write someone a ticket," Barnes said.
Whether you're dropping someone off or not, officials just want you to be aware of your surroundings.
"We do have a lot of people who try to get into our building in a short amount of time in the morning and people can get distracted, people are busy, maybe running a little bit late and they try to drive a little too fast," said Patrick Galligan, the principal at John Muir Middle School.
"This is the first day, this is about changing people's behavior," Barnes added.
The campaign was all in the name of making sure everyone can get into school safely.
"The last thing anyone wants to see is a child get hit by a car or there be an accident here. The best way to prevent that from happening is to slow down," Barnes said.
Fines double in school zones compared to most roads.
The department says it may not devote extra attention every day to school zone speeders, but will have patrol officers monitoring as much as they can.