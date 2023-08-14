Wausau Police Department swears in four new officers Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — In the coming months, you're going to see a handful of new police officers hitting the streets around Wausau.
Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven tells me they were hired not for their skill, but their character.
"That’s the best thing about being a police officer, we get to come to work every day and impact our community in a positive way,” Bliven said.
The four officers being sworn in were:
- Tad Pike, 236, Merrill, Wisconsin
- Sheradyn Mikul, 237, Wausau, Wisconsin
- Raphael Cary, 238, Wausau, Wisconsin
- Erik Naugle, 239, Burlington, Iowa
That impact starts as early as day one and ends on the last day of duty.
The Wausau Police Department expect their officers to hold on to that while at work and away from the job while still showing off the most important aspects of being a police officer.
Bliven said, "People who live their lives both on-duty and off-duty by our core values of professionalism, accountability, integrity, and respect. That is what’s necessary to become a Wausau police officer.”
It's not just a process of training and learning the laws.
New officers go through many different tests to analyze not just their knowledge and skillset for the job, but to make sure they're mentally fit for the job.
"We do medical and psychological evaluations, polygraph examinations in our background process to make sure our community has the best police officers possible,” Bliven said.
Most important in the hiring process of officers for the Wausau Police Department, is character over skill.
The question hiring managers look to answer with a yes is, is the candidate a good person?
Everything else about the ins-and-outs of the job can be learned, Bliven said.
"You don’t want to have to teach someone how to care about other people," said Deputy Police Chief Matthew Barnes. "But, we can teach them how to handcuff, we can teach them how to interpret statutes, we can teach them how to drive a squad car and make an arrest, but it’s really difficult to teach someone to be a good person.”
You won't be seeing these officers on the street just yet, they're off to the academy where they'll be training for over 700 hours to prepare for Day 1 of the job.