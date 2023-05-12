Wausau Police investigate stabbing on west side

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Police Department said they have arrested a man after investigating a stabbing on Wausau's west side early Friday morning.
Wausau Police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of S 4th Avenue just after 4 a.m.
They said a caller reported a stabbing in the home; when police arrived, they saw evidence of a stabbing, but the victim and suspect were no longer there.
Shortly after 7 a.m., a 40-year-old man arrived at a hospital with an injury consistent with a stabbing, and officers identified him as the victim in the incident on 4th Avenue.
The victim was treated and released.
At around 1:50 p.m., Wausau Police officers and deputies with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office found and arrested 39-year-old Jason Hopinka in connection with the stabbing.
Police said he was found in a marshy area near Sandal Lane in the Town of Ringle.
Hopinka was brought to the Marathon County Jail.
They said the following charges will be recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney's Office: Recklessly Endangering Safety and Substantial Battery.
Hopinka is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, May 15th at 2 p.m. in Marathon County Circuit Court.