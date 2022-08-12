Wausau R/C Club gets kids hands-on flying experience

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau R/C Club got dozens of kids to fly planes Friday night.
They brought in kids from the Rural Virtual Academy to get a hands-on experience as part of the club's two-day "Fun Fly" event at Sunnyvale Park, with activities expected to last through the night.
RVA's activities director, Josh Duwe, was impressed by how fast the kids were able to catch on and thought it was rewarding to see them excel at flying the planes.
"I think students nowadays with their thumb dexterity from some of the video games they play, they're pretty good at it. They're catching on quick, I think everybody should come down and check it out," he said.
There is no admission fee for people to come watch the planes. Flying starts again Saturday at 9 a.m.