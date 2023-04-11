Wausau residents need permit before starting outdoor fire

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Before you light a match to start an outdoor fire in Wausau, you need to make sure you're cleared to do so.
Per city ordinances, all recreational fires at single-family or two-family homes require a permit.
Permits can be picked up at the City Clerk's office at City Hall for a fee, and they can be issued for up to five years.
The permit covers small fires in a fire pit that are intended to be for recreation or cooking.
As of Tuesday, the Department of Natural Resources labels Marathon County as under a "high" fire danger level, which allows for burning to occur. Should it be raised to "very high," no recreational burning would be allowed.
"When it's this dry out, I would discourage having a fire, and if you do choose to do so, have some way to put it out so it doesn't get away on you," said Hayden Prausa, a lieutenant with the Wausau Fire Department.
The ordinance in Wausau says people cannot start a fire within 25 feet of any building or structure and it must be put out before midnight.
For the rules on fires where you live, you can contact your municipality.