Wausau Salvation Army asking for hygiene donations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- As more and more families need a helping hand, the Wausau Salvation Army is on the lookout for something specific.
A Major at the Wausau Salvation Army said hygiene products are often hard to come by, compared to food items, especially when money is tight.
However, he said both food and hygiene products are important for their guest's health and well-being.
"Not just being fed, not just having a job, not just being able to fill up a tank of their car, but to know that when they go in and apply for a job they can do it with a little bit of certainty and confidence," said Major David Womack.
Womack said they are also in need of linens and towels for their homeless shelter.
If you or your family need help, you can get in touch with the Wausau Salvation Army at 715-845-4272.